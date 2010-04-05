The People in Business networking group invites men and women of the business community to their upcoming meetings. Visitors are encouraged to attend at all locations. Meetings are held once per month at The Oatman House, 501 E. Main, Collinsville, IL. All meetings are scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30am . For a current schedule of all dates and locations, please visit the website at peopleinbusiness.ning.com. Group coordinator for this meeting is

Diann Robins, Nu Skin Enterprises. Our greeter will be Michelle Sumner of A Living Angel Home Care LTD.

Article continues after sponsor message

The speaker will be Rebecca Clark from Excelegy Consulting Group. She will speak about Simple Steps to Next Success which is relevant to business because everyone in business has something we want to incorporate into how we do our jobs as business people. It could be learning how to make better sales calls increasing our personal productivity. Rebecca will review a simple yet powerful technique to get those results. She will also share a model for changing anything, that’s right – anything – that will simplify how to change ANYTHING! She is experienced in training, organizational development, managing, and coaching leaders. and has special insights to offer because her professional career is helping business people achieve higher levels of success.

People in Business is designed to help build a support system and outreach connection for companies. It provides an informal networking format and a convenient information exchange resource group.

Membership is free. There is a $7.00 fee to attend the networking meeting which includes a snack breakfast and a drink. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed. For additional information call Linda Stratton, independent agent with GoSmallBiz 618-610-1487

More like this: