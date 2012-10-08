ALTON 10/8/12....The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, October 11, 2012 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

No speaker is scheduled for this event as the entire meeting will be dedicated to open networking. Those who chose to attend are encouraged to bring a wealth of business cards and first timers are welcome without need to reserve space.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

