Name: Penelope Pearl Potter

Parents: Tyler Hantak and Jake Potter of East Alton

Birth weight: 5 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Date: September 15, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Dexter Ames Potter (2)

Grandparents: John Potter, Staunton; Karen, Staunton;

Casey Overton, O’Fallon, MO; Ted Hantak, St. Peters, MO

Great Grandparents: Nancy Potter, New Douglas;

Sandy Ziegemeier, Staunton

