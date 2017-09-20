Penelope Pearl Potter
September 20, 2017 11:22 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Penelope Pearl Potter
Parents: Tyler Hantak and Jake Potter of East Alton
Birth weight: 5 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Date: September 15, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Dexter Ames Potter (2)
Grandparents: John Potter, Staunton; Karen, Staunton;
Casey Overton, O’Fallon, MO; Ted Hantak, St. Peters, MO
Great Grandparents: Nancy Potter, New Douglas;
Sandy Ziegemeier, Staunton
