(Busch Stadium) A day after making news with his decision to join the Army Reserves this off-season, Brayan Pena was again a focal point as the St. Louis Cardinals placed the catcher on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

“Very disappointed–super disappointed,” said Pena. “You’re trying to fight, it’s tough but at the end of the day, you have to be realistic in trying to get better and trying to get stronger. I think right now, that’s the best way to do it.”

“It was just unfortunate to watch last night,” said Mike Matheny. “I could see something wasn’t feeling quite right. You get a guy who’s already been on the DL and trying to get back and got to a point where he felt good and then had a setback. You can’t predict those things are going to happen.”

Pena had his first hit as a Cardinal last night, a 4th inning single. But defensively is where he experienced the issues.

“Yesterday I felt something very uncomfortable and I talked with Mike after the game,” shared Pena. “We got together today and we just realized it was time for me to put a hold and get back to zero and build from there. Like I said before, very disappointed.”

“Our training staff–they did a tremendous job trying to do whatever it takes for them to bring me back,” he continued. “Everybody who got involved, I have to give them a lot credit. But somehow my knee, it wasn’t responding the way I want it to. Then yesterday, it really gave me like a final–when I was trying to block that ball, I felt something pop and something was awkward.”

Catcher Alberto Rosario has been recalled from Memphis to serve as the back up to Molina.

Pena will be shutdown for the next two weeks and then be re-evaluated.

PERALTA UPDATE

–Jhonny Peralta left last night’s game after the 3rd inning with discomfort in his left thumb. At the time, the Cardinals shared it was not related to the ligament injury which required surgery in Spring Training. Prior to tonight’s game, Peralta updated his status.

“My thumb is better today,” shared Peralta. “Everything’s fine. A little scary last night, but when I went to the doctor in the morning, nothing’s a problem. A little inflammation.”

Peralta will take it day-by-day and suggested perhaps tomorrow or the next day in Milwaukee he might be ready to go.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI