BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook and Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt were announced as Ohio Valley Conference officers for the 2018-19 athletic season at the league's recent spring meetings.

Pembrook was named the Chair of the Board of Presidents for the OVC and will serve a one-year term. The chair presides over meetings of the Conference Board of Presidents, which makes final decisions on league matters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hewitt was named a vice chair to the Board of Directors of Athletics. The Board initiates and reviews legislative proposals concerning the administration of OVC athletics. It also advises the OVC Board of Presidents on matters of athletic administration.

Both join the league leadership at an exciting time. The league's most recent meeting marked the first under a reorganized governance structure, which is intended to allow more collaboration and engagement among the membership, enhanced efficiencies and the development of a more strategic agenda.

The model includes more visible participation by the student-athletes and a stronger voice. The new governance structure includes four cabinets: (1) Student-Athlete Experience and Academics, (2) Competition, (3) Championships and (4) Governance and Administration, with each cabinet including Directors of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrators, Faculty Athletics Representative and student-athletes.

More like this: