GODFREY – Summer classes just got more affordable.

Lewis and Clark Community College is announcing the return of year-round federal Pell Grants to help students stay on track toward degree completion.

The program was instituted in 2009, allowing students who had exhausted their maximum Pell award by attending school full time in the spring and fall to receive grant money for courses taken over the summer. Though it was discontinued in 2012 – it’s officially back.

“We’re all glad it’s back,” said L&C Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “It’s going to help a lot of students get through their programs a lot quicker and likely improve completion rates. Research data has shown that students are more likely to successfully complete a degree or certificate if they do not take a break from classes.”

Weaver said the college disbursed $11,237,724 in various forms of aid to 2,928 students in the past academic year. That included $1,063,027 in scholarships awarded to 891 students. Pell Grants, on the other hand, accounted for nearly 46 percent of the total.

For more information or to see if you’re eligible for summer Pell, contact L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

Summer and fall classes are enrolling now. Get started today at www.lc.edu/admissions.

