ALTON - Senior D'avion Peebles helped the Marquette Explorers go 4-0 for season and 2-0 in the conference last week with their huge win over East Alton Wood River.



Peebles played a big part in the Explorers victory including an 81-yard touchdown at the start of the second half but said it was team victory all the way.

"I want to thank the line," Peebles said. "It was a lot of communication one and all on offense and the results came out really good."

Peebles said taking the win and having zero losses this far into the season has been a great confidence boost for the team, but they still have to treat every play the same.

"Our mindset throughout the whole game is treat every play as if the score is 0-0," he said.

With the game against the Oilers being the first of the season that the entire squad being playable, Peebles said it help things move a lot smoother for the Explorers.

"It felt good," he said. "Everybody can work every position so when somebody goes down somebody is there to step up, but it felt smooth."

The Explorers hit the road Friday night to take on Pawnee at 7 p.m.

