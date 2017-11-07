EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call at 5:17 p.m. Monday and the person was transported to the hospital and later died.

Edwardsville Lt. Charles Kohlberg said a 56-year-old man was walking across the road in the 1000 block of Illinois Highway 157 when they were hit by an 18-year-old female driver.

“The SUV was traveling northbound in that block and the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway there and the pedestrian was struck,” Kohlberg said. “The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Lt. Kohlberg said the Metro East Crash Assistance Team was called to the scene based on the seriousness of the incident. The team performed accident reconstruction. The name of the deceased pedestrian or the driver have not been released.

“They will determine exactly what occurred,” he said. “The 18-year-old female remained on the scene and was cooperative with the officers during the investigation.”

“When we have a fatal or near fatal incident like that we request the Metro East Crash Assistance Team to come out and take measurements and reconstruct the accident,” Kohlberg said. “They will generate a report, but it will take a little time. I don’t recall a pedestrian-involved fatality in recent time; this is very tragic.”

