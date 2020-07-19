ALTON - A pedestrian was struck in the east bound lanes of College Avenue in between Stanley Road and Powder Mill Road in Alton around midnight Saturday.

Emily Hejna, Alton Police traffic supervisor, said the individual was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with potentially "life-threatening injuries." She said as of the early morning hours at 3 o’clock, the man, a 30-year-old, was classified as “stable.”

Hejna said the person who struck the man remained at the scene for police to investigate the situation.

Hejna said no other additional information could be released at this time.

