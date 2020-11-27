Pedestrian Struck, Killed On I-55, State Police Traffic Crash Unit Investigates
EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police District 11 reported Friday morning that a 26-year-old Hispanic male from St. Louis was struck by a vehicle in the left lane of Interstate 55 northbound, Milepost 5 in East St. Louis.
The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is responding and will continue the investigation. Lanes 1 and 2 will be shut down for approximately two hours. No further information will be disseminated at this time.