WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said late Tuesday night that a pedestrian was struck in the 1700 block of Vaughn Road in Wood River.

Chief Wells said the pedestrian was hit Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, 2023, by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

He added that the individual who was struck by the vehicle had been taken by ambulance from the scene with injuries.

The chief was not able to yet release any other details about the accident.

