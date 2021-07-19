ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On July 16, 2021, at approximately 9:29 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road for a call for service of a pedestrian struck. Responding officers located an adult male victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been positively identified as Melvin Steward, 69 years of age, of the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis.

The investigation has revealed the adult male was attempting to cross Halls Ferry Road in a motorized wheelchair. As he was crossing eastbound, he was struck by a motor vehicle that left the scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

