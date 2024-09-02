HARTFORD - A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian on Illinois Route 3 at Piasa Lane, near the 5 Diamond Campgrounds in Hartford. Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian was killed in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash, Illinois State Police said. Further details about the identities of the pedestrian and the driver have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

