LITCHFIELD - A pedestrian - Lorie McDonald - was struck and killed on Union Avenue at Monroe Street in Litchfield in an accident at 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, Illinois State Police District 18 said today.

The driver was operating a 1999 Dodge truck.

The following Preliminary Information is Being Released by District 18:

"Illinois State Police 18 is investigating a one-unit crash versus pedestrian which occurred at the intersection of Union Avenue at Monroe Street in the city of Litchfield.

"Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Union Avenue at the intersection of Monroe Street. Unit 1 struck the pedestrian, who was on the west side of the intersection. The pedestrian was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

"Other agencies on scene were Litchfield Fire and Ambulance, Litchfield Police Department and the Montgomery County Coroner. The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit."

