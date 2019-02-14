Pedestrian hit, then airlifted after accident with vehicle on U.S. Route 67 outside New Delhi
NEW DELHI - An 18-year-old was struck in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. North of Hillside Lane, north of the unincorporated New Delhi in Jersey County.
The pedestrian - Faith Manka - an 18-year-old from Brighton was airlifted by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis in critical condition.
The driver was operating a 2015 GMC Sports Utility vehicle.
Illinois State Police, District 18, is investigating the single-vehicle crash. Other agencies on scene were Brighton Fire and Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. No exact cause or charges have been issued at this time as the accident remains under investigation.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Driving Zero Fatalities to Reality
