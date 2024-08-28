EAST ALTON - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning near Silver and Goulding in East Alton.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the East Alton Police Department and East Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. A body was discovered in the vicinity, and an Amtrak train was halted nearby.

"At this time police are not releasing the male’s identity. It appears to be accidental at this time under investigation," East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing. Further details have yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

