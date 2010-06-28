Pedestrian Bridge Ribbon Cutting
June 28, 2010 1:41 PM
June 28, 2010 – A ribbon cutting for the pedestrian bridge in Alton is scheduled for Friday, July 2nd, at 6:30 P.M., at the Broadway entrance of the pedestrian bridge.
Congressman Jerry Costello and other local dignitaries are scheduled to be in attendance at the ribbon cutting. The public is welcome at this event.
