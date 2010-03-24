(March 24, 2010) – Starting April 15th, weather permitting, the pouring of the bridge decks will begin with pours at either ends of the pedestrian bridge. Approximately one week later, there will be an additional pour in the center of the bridge.

If the weather permits and if no unforeseen circumstances occur, the pedestrian bridge could open for use in May 2010.

Please check the City of Alton’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, for updates. Any updates will appear on the front page of the website, under “General Information.”

