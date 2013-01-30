Pease’s Candy Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Feb. 5-6
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Pease’s Candy sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
