GODFREY - Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan again for temporary detours next week due to the fact the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Pearl Street railroad crossing (for a couple of days) to conduct repair work. Closing will take place Monday night, January 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM and will remain closed until 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, January 20, 2021. Detoured traffic may be diverted south to cross at Tolle Lane, until being reopened to full traffic Wednesday afternoon.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

