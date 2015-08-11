GRAFTON - Peace of Quiche will be hosting “The Compassionate Friends” this weekend, August 15-16. The featured organization is an International charity with a local chapter in Madison County, IL.

The organization’s mission is to assist families toward the positive resolution of grief following the death of a child of any age and to provide information to help others be supportive.

Please join us this Saturday and Sunday from 8am-2pm to meet and greet volunteers and representatives of this wonderful organization. There will be informational handouts, bakery items for sale and a “baby” quilt raffle.

10% of the food proceeds from the weekend will be donated to “The Compassionate Friends of Madison County”. Please visit www.compassionatefriends.org for more information on this charitable organization.

Peace of Quiche is located at 111 East Main across the street from the Grafton City Hall.

