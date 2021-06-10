MARYVILLE - June 10, 2021 – August 5, 2021 – Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., Maryville, will offer outdoor services in our Chapel In The Pines on Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm during the warm summer months. Services will last approximately 45 minutes. Dates of worship include June 10th, June 17th, June 24th, July 1st, July 8th, July 15th, July 22nd, July 29th, and August 5th.

Bench seating is available, but please feel free to bring along your favorite outdoor lawn chair, as you are able, to ensure your comfort. Masks and social distancing are not required.

To get to OLLC, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just before the church building, and park in the Church parking lot. Then, to get to the Chapel In The Pines, head to the back of the parking lot (away from the Church) and follow the sidewalk into the cluster of tall Pines trees.

These summer services are relaxed and interactive. Through scripture, prayer, music and the Lord’s Supper, we receive the peace of the risen Lord Jesus. That peace then carries us into the weekend ahead of us. Meditative moments and activity stations are among the variety of ways the good news of Jesus is offered from week to week.

For more information on Our Lord’s outdoor services and for any general worship information, visit OurLords.org. In addition to our outdoor services, our in-building livestreamed services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_Wvg4MienAJ2cLwCEuhiw

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

For more information, contact: Olivia Cross / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

To sign up for text updates for our Peace In The Pines services, text @ollcpines to 81010

