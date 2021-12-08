GRANITE CITY – PCs for People Illinois is hosting a Free Holiday Event and Computer Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 10, from 3-7 p.m. at 100 N. Florida Ave. in Belleville, Ill. Over 200 computers will be given away to eligible families in need.

Festivities included pictures with Santa, gift wrapping, children's activities, light refreshments, attendance prizes, and more. Registration is strongly encouraged but not required.

PCs for People requires photo identification and income documentation for program qualification. Acceptable documents for income documentation fall into two categories: 1) proof of current enrollment in an income-based government assistance program OR 2) documentation from a government source of current income under 200% of the federal poverty level (relative to household size).

For more information about PCs for People, visit: www.pcsforpeople.org.

