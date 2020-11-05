GLEN CARBON – Five-thousand Southern Illinoisans who don’t have a computer will have one soon because of the work of a coalition of nonprofits. Led by PCs for People, the nonprofits received a $1.5 million grant from the Illinois COVID-19.

Response Fund to connect underserved residents with computers and broadband in their homes. PCs for People buys used computers then refurbishes them, allowing it to offer complete desktop packages for as little as $20. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois staff have partnered with PCs for People to distribute computers over the next year by holding drive-through events where residents can pick up their computers.

“This is a multi-pronged digital inclusion, workforce development and community equity initiative in the state’s most underserved communities,” says Casey Sorenson, CEO of PCs for People. “The project’s unique approach will result in both immediate emergency impact and a long-term sustainable inclusion presence.”

To qualify for a computer, a household’s income must be at 200% of poverty level or less or it must receive government assistance. Eligibility information is available atpcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

The PCs for People desktop deal is $20 for a computer with a Windows 10 system, 17-20” monitor, keyboard, power cords and a wireless USB adapter. Wireless internet hotspots also are available for $15 per month and a one-time device purchase of $20 as long as grant funding allows. Laptops may also be available as supply allows. Computers and internet hotspots may be preordered attinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has connections across the 40 counties it serves. The council is hosting drive-through events where people who have pre-ordered computers pick them up. The list of distribution events scheduled so far is at gsofsi.org/findpcs. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and PCs for People plan to distribute the computers over the course of the next year.

Businesses and organizations can support the program by donating their used computer equipment to PCs for People's free, secure recycling service. Visithttps://www.pcsforpeople.org/schedule-a-pickup/ for more information.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or emailcustomercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

