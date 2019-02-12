PAYTON FLOWERS

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Payton Flowers will be going to Culver-Stockton to compete in the pole vault, an event she only picked up last year, but did very well in, with a best vault of 8 feet, 6 inches last season.

Culver-Stockton has been a major part of Flowers’ family for many years; her father, Steve, is a 1994 graduate and is set to be inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame as a baseball player.

“The first thing, my dad went there,” Flowers said when asked why she chose the Wildcats, “and I wanted to carry on the legacy. I’ve always grown up going to that college, and it’s played a huge role in my life. I fall in love with it every single time I go up there. It’s truly an amazing and beautiful campus.”

Flowers plans on major in nursing at Culver-Stockton.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

