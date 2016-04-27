Payson Halie-Starr Hydron
April 27, 2016
Name: Payson Halie-Starr Hydron
Parents: Skylar Carroll and Brayden Hydron of Brighton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 8:00 PM
Date: April 20, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Cherri & Dan Pilkington, Brighton; Michelle & Tom Hobbs, Sandoval; Ray Hydron & Glenda Wriley, Livingston; Amie & Patrick Kelly, South Roxana
Great Grandparents: Tom & Judy Young, Godfrey