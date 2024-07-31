PIASA - Marcus Payne, a standout pitcher for Southwestern High, concluded his 2024 season with an impressive 10-1 record on the mound and also batted .291 with 30 hits and 17 RBIs.

Payne is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Payne's achievements have earned him first-team all-conference honors and a commitment to pitch for Lewis and Clark Community College.

"Marcus was the heart and soul of our pitching staff," said Ryan Hanslow, Southwestern's head baseball coach. "He went 4-0 in conference games, and he also played second and third base for us."

Payne's career at Southwestern includes 22 wins, making him the second-winningest pitcher in the school's history. His success is attributed to his remarkable strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 62 batters while walking only nine in 65 innings. His overall ERA stood at a stellar 0.75.

"He pitched every big game for us and did some great things for us," Hanslow added.

Again, congrats to this standout pitcher/infielder on such an incredible season and his recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

