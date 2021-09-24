COTTAGE HILLS - The 14th Annual Bushfest Friday and Saturday at the Cottage Hills VFW at 121 South Williams St. in Cottage Hills will offer a wide variety of bands, food trucks, vendors, and visual entertainment.

Bushfest this year will be dedicated to Doug Bush’s sister, Amie, who died of cancer this year.

The event's annual coordinator Doug Bush said his sister was a big fan of Bushfest. Doug said he knows the Bushfest this time will carry on his sister’s love of the festival, the bands, and the music.

“She was at all previous 13 Bushfests and I could always hear her cheering on the bands more than anyone else,” Doug Bush said.

“Daisy Chain” started it off at 4:20 p.m. Friday. “Groovy Butter Cakes” closes the show at 10:15 p.m Friday.

Saturday, the festivities commence at noon and go to 10 p.m. The entertainment acts and their times are included at top in a graphic with this story. "The Sandwich Brothers," opens the music at noon on Saturday, while "Bring Me The Fires," and "Precarious Situation," close the action that night at 8:30 and 10 p.m.

Doug Bush said there will be a silent auction at the event and donations will benefit his sister’s family. Each year, Bushfest has a special fundraiser for a cause, just another way Doug Bush gives back to others. One year it was a musician who died and proceeds went to his wife and family, then another time someone who battled pancreatic issues.

“Everybody liked the Trinity River Fest and had a good time and we think the same will take place at Bushfest,” Bush said.

Bush said he sincerely loves the bands and the gathering every year and he considers it “paying it forward,” to benefit the musicians and others in the community.

