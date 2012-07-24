PAWZ & CLAWZ MARATHON is an event that was created by two local girls with a common dream...to save pets in need, literally one step at a time. Stephanie Freeman and Jen King walked 26.2 miles this past April and raised over $2400.00 for two local pet shelters (5A's in Godfrey and Partners For
Pets in Troy). You can read more about their success via: http://www.thetelegraph.com/news/king-68611-freeman-walk.html. Due to an overwhelming success, the girls decided to make this an annual event and are currently fundraising for the 04/13/13 event which will again be held at Glazebrook Park. Be sure to follow the girls fundraising efforts to see how you can help support their cause. Stephanie can be reached at: sneksisy@gmail.com or Facebook at  www.facebook.com/PawzClawzMarathonPartnersForPetsEdition. Jen can be reached at: maxxjake@piasanet.com or Facebook at www.facebook.com/PAWZ-CLAWZ-MARATHON-5As-edition.

