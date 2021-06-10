COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass project, pavement work on the northbound lanes from just south of Delhi Road to Stagecoach Road in Jersey County will continue, weather permitting, Monday, June 14. Traffic impacts will be minimal.

The overall multi-phase, $18.6 million project was made possible by Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program and will build a new road expanding U.S. 67 from two lanes to four lanes, beginning in Godfrey and progressing north 2.4 miles around Delhi. The Delhi project is expected to be complete in late 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.

For news on this and other projects in IDOT’s District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this: