The Miles Davis Memorial Project’s fundraiser, Kind of Blue Dinner & Auction, held in March was successful in raising more than $20,000.00. This was a great addition to our already existing funds. However, we have a long way to go to meet our goal of nearly $150,000.00. To date we have received funds from the community of nearly $48,000.00. We thank all organizations, businesses and individuals for their support and vision for a new look and welcoming atmosphere for Alton’s downtown business district.

The organization’s immediate goal for this summer is to concentrate on raising enough funds to get Preston Jackson, our commissioned artist, started on the sculpture. Once we ask him to begin on the work, it will take approximately 6 months to complete. During that 6 month period we will continue to raise funds to prepare the site. In order to make that phone call, we need to raise an additional $28,610.00. This is a community project and we need your support to achieve progress to meet our goals. People are asking, “Is it too late to purchase a brick?” The answer is absolutely not! They make great gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, shower gifts for a newborn or to memorialize a loved one.

Miles Davis’ birthday is on May 26th, 1926. As an incentive for the community to become a part of this project, and in recognition of Miles’ birthday, we will be offering a FREE t-shirt with the purchase of a 4X8 inch memorial brick ($75) or a 12X12 inch granite block ($400). You may use the brick form located in the Advantage News paper and mail it along with your check to Miles Davis Memorial Project, c/o Pride, Inc., 5800 Godfrey Rd / Alden Hall, Godfrey, IL 62035. This offer applies only from May 1, 2014 through May 31, 2014. Brick forms may also be picked up at the office of Pride, Incorporated or the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau. If mailed, they must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2014 and no later than May 31, 2014. T-shirt sizes and inventory are limited. They will be available to pickup at the Pride Office located at 5800 Godfrey Road / Alden Hall, Godfrey, IL or the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau at 200 Piasa Street, Alton, IL. Mailing requests will incur an additional $10 fee for postage & handling and must be included with the brick order. The only color available is blue. This offer does not apply to previously purchased bricks or blocks. Purchases may also be made on-line. Help us pave the way for change in downtown Alton.

For further information and available sponsorship donation levels, please go on-line at www.prideincorporated.org and click on Miles Davis, then click on Donate Now to use your credit card to make a donation or call 618-467-2375.

