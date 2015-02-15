Since Eliza Pauk entered Edwardsville High School she had a goal of playing at the next level in college.

This past year under coach Julia Tyler, the Lady Tigers had significant success, posting a record of 18-6, the best ever at EHS.

This past week, she signed a letter of intent to attend Salisbury University in Maryland and play field hockey on scholarship.

Pauk worked hard over the last several years, playing club field hockey when she wasn’t in the varsity sport.

“Field hockey has definitely meant a lot to me,” Pauk said. “My parents – Jeff and Melinda Pauk – have been so supportive. My mom played in high school and in college at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. She got me into the sport and both of them came to all of my games.”

Salisbury has an excellent field hockey program, Eliza Pauk said. Dawn Chamberlain, the coach, has won more games than nearly any other coach in college field hockey.

Tyler said Pauk did a fantastic job this season at goalie.

“She had 14 shutouts in goal,” she said. “She was a key to our success. She will do a fantastic job in college.”

Tyler said Edwardsville had a “wonderful” season this past year in field hockey.

“The girls worked hard,” she said.

Pauk plans to pursue a career in the medical field.

