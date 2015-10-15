Paul R. Lauschke Fountain runs PINK for Breast Health Awareness Month
October 15, 2015 3:01 PM
Listen to the story
The water is pink during the month of October in the Paul R. Lauschke Fountain located in Alton Memorial Hospital's Healing Garden. The fountain is in honor of Breast Health Awareness Month. Have you scheduled your mammogram? For more information or to schedule your mammogram, call Alton Memorial at 618-463-7647.
