EDWARDSVILLE - Paul King received a Citizen Commendation Award from the Edwardsville Police Department and City Council for his assistance in the arrest of the culprit who vandalized several homes and gravestones.

In May the police responded to the Sunset Hills subdivision for a number of homes that had been vandalized and spray painted with swastikas. The acts continued as 200 headstones were vandalized with swastikas in Glen Carbon.

King was able to provide assistance to the residents and the police officers working with the security footage, allowing the officers to arrest the subject committing the acts.

“He was also able to work hand in hand with the Home Owner Association Director, the residents of the subdivision and with the Edwardsville Police Department officers, providing confidence to those effect by these heinous acts. Paul had an excellent understanding of the system and once he found the suspect, he was able to determine which direction he entered and left the subdivision,” Edwardsville Police Officer Greg Bauer said.

“While this case made national news, through Paul King’s actions, by the time the story made the news the suspect had already been taken into custody and officers in the area were wrapping up the investigation,” Bauer added. “It is my honor to recommend Paul King for the Citizen Commendation Award.”

