Paul & Jo Ann Stilwell's 60th Wedding Anniversary
The children and grandchildren of Paul and Jo Ann (Walton) Stilwell of Godfrey would like to invite family and friends to join them in a celebration of their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary.
The party will be held on Jan. 14, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at the Brick Hall at 220 N. Prairie Street, Bethalto, IL 62010.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There will be a tribute presentation at approximately 2 p.m. No gifts necessary. Heavy appetizers and beverages will be served.
The happy couple was married at St. Mary’s church on April 4th of 1964.
They have three married children, Aaron & Tammy Stilwell, of Godfrey, Anessa & Jack Emmons of Brighton, and Amy & Tyler Gross of Wake Forest, North Carolina. They have seven grandchildren: Curtis (and Megan) Stilwell, Sara Stilwell, Alex (and Amy) Dodge, Abbie (and Joel) Hobart, Jackson Emmons, and Audrey Gross. The couple also has four great grandchildren: Elijah Stilwell, Azena Dodge, Joel Hobart Jr. and Jayden Hobart.
Paul retired from Owens-Illinois Glass, where he worked as a Mould Shop supervisor. Jo Ann retired from St. Anthony’s Central Supply. Both would love to see you there!
More like this: