Paul & Casey's Love Story
February 9, 2023 9:59 AM
Couples names: Paul & Casey
City: Jerseyville
Date met or started dating: January 1, 2010
Date married: June 22, 2013
What makes your relationship special? We rarely go anywhere without each other because we’d rather share experiences with each other.
Share a memory you have made together: We took a short weekend anniversary trip to Gatlinburg. We went moonshine tasting and sightseeing.