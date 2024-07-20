ALTON - David Dipazo has been a patron of Catdaddy’s since he was 21 — well, technically, a little bit before that.

Dipazo laughed as he recounted his first excursion to the bar with a fake I.D., and owner Cat’s shock when Dipazo celebrated his 21st birthday at Catdaddy’s one year later. Though it might have upset Cat at the time, the two of them are now close friends. Dipazo said he’ll be sad to see Cat retire, but he’s happy for him as he reflects on all the great times they have had at the bar.

“God, how much money have we spent down at Catdaddy’s over the years?” Dipazo said. “I don’t even want to know. But we’ve had so much fun down here.”

A lot of that is thanks to Cat. Dipazo and the other regulars at Catdaddy’s recount Cat’s kindness and generosity as well as his fun-loving attitude. The gang — affectionately nicknamed The 4 O’clock Club, since they would come to the bar every Saturday at 4 p.m. — has enjoyed many baseball games, lots of beers and countless fun afternoons.

Though Dipazo is sad to see Cat retire, he knows Cat’s legacy at Catdaddy’s and throughout downtown Alton will not be forgotten. It’s a new chapter, but their friendship will continue long after Cat leaves the bar.

“He’s a fun guy,” Dipazo added. “I hate to use the word ‘legend,’ but my goodness, he’s been doing it longer than almost anybody that we know.”

