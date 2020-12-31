GLEN CARBON - At about 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, Glen Carbon Police officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Smola Woods Court, Glen Carbon Police Lt. Patrol Commander Wayne White said Thursday afternoon.

"After a search of the area, including a K9 track, Glen Carbon police officers and detectives located, identified, and interviewed four people directly involved in the original incident and seized evidence pertaining to the call," Lt. White said.

"At the conclusion of their preliminary investigation, however, Glen Carbon officers and detectives determined the 911 caller’s complaint involved a crime which actually occurred in St. Louis County, Missouri. Any subsequent investigation into this matter will be handled by the appropriate police agency in St. Louis County, MO."

