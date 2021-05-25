ST. LOUIS, MO. – Celebrate the 4th with one of America’s most beloved singer- songwriters as Steve Litman Presents Lee Greenwood live in concert on Sunday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. at River City Casino & Hotel.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $69.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or one hour before show time at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Known best for his ode to patriotism, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Lee Greenwood has made a mark on country music with a string of hits, including seven #1 songs and 25 charted singles. Greenwood has also garnered a number of prestigious awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association, a GRAMMY for Top Male Vocal Performance for “I.O.U.” and Song of the Year in 1985 from the CMA for “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Fans will be treated to a special evening of Greenwood’s greatest hits, including “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “I.O.U.,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “Dixie Road,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns (If You’re the Rose),” “Hearts Aren’t Made to Break (They’re Made to Love)” and “Mornin’ Ride.”

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of River City Casino & Hotel's luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

Must be 21. Exclusions apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1.888.BETSOFF.

