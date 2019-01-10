EDWARDSVILLE - Shareholder Patrick B. Mathis of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. was recently appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Illinois Supreme Court Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee. Pat has served on the committee several years, including as treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee, and is excited to take on the new role of Vice Chairman.

The Illinois Supreme Court Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee is responsible for determining the level of education continuing attorneys must maintain in order to remain certified to practice. These standards set by the committee are important to ensuring all attorneys have an understanding of the current laws and legal developments by the Illinois Supreme court. The Committee staff also certifies those organizations that provide continuing legal education in the State of Illinois.

Pat became involved with the committee due to his passion for quality legal services and education. Throughout his years as an attorney, Pat has strived to provide the best and most comprehensive legal services to all of his clients. As a founding shareholder, he has helped build MMR to become a firm that is well versed in many areas of law in order to best serve the firm’s clients. Pat believes that constant education is important to maintaining quality representation for clients and became involved with the Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee to ensure these standards of education are recognized throughout the Illinois Bar. His passion for education can also be seen through his involvement in numerous community organizations, educational institutes, and board positions.

