Patrick G. King has been named as an Adjunct Professor/Instructor for Missouri Baptist University in the Department of Business to teach Business Law Courses at the Lewis & Clark Regional Learning Center. Patrick is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, and United States District Court, Southern District of Illinois. Patrick owns and manages King Law Firm, LLC - which concentrates in the areas of Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, DUI & Traffic, Driver's License Reinstatement Hearings, and Business Law.

King Law Firm, LLC is located at 510 East 6th Street, Alton, IL 62002. For more information, contact the office by phone at (618) 462-8405 or visit their website at www.PatrickKingLaw.com

