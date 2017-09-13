TROY - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced U.S. 40 will be intermittently restricted to one lane from Interstate 55/70 to one-quarter (1/4) mile east of Bethany Lane starting Tuesday, September 12, 2017, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers and other traffic control devices. The concrete median and sidewalk work will take place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. beginning September 12 and ending September 15.

Starting September 24, pavement patching and resurfacing work will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on this route. All work is expected to be completed by late November 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: