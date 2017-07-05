Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA - A car fire just outside Roxana on Illinois-255 past the New Poag Road exit created a dangerous and dramatic scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the vehicle in time, the Roxana Fire Department said. The Roxana Fire Department had the fire out in a quick period of time once they arrived and the car was removed from the side of the highway.

The Roxana Fire Department’s advice to others in situations like this one is to get the car parked off the road and evacuate the car quickly when any type of fire starts, which those in the vehicle did on Tuesday night.

More like this: