PIASA - Southwestern’s girls volleyball team captured its 14th win of the season over Gillespie 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 Thursday night at Piasa.

Karlee Paslay had 11 kills to pace the Piasa Birds, Korrine Hopkins had nine kills and Lexy Hall added seven kills. Brianna Roloff had 22 assists. Abbey Burns had nine digs and Mayci Wilderman and Paslay added eight digs. Bailee Nixon had seven digs for the Piasa Birds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern’s head girls volleyball coach Julie Edwards said: “We pulled it together in third game and showed team unity. I told them after the second game, show me you can do it and they pulled it off.”

Southwestern defeated Brussels in three games this past Tuesday.

“Brussels is a good team,” Edwards said of that victory. “Our ladies work hard every day in practice; so proud of what they do.”

Southwestern, 14-4-1, returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Pana.

More like this: