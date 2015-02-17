ALTON - An exciting new business, aptly named "Party On Broadway" is now open at 302 E. Broadway. The establishment will offer a variety of fun, unique parties and classes in their studio, such as: Wine & Canvas, Pinterest Inspired Crafting, Scrapbooking, and Jewelry Making. One of the most attractive aspects is that all supplies needed for your project are ready when you arrive for class. This new addition is a perfect compliment to its neighbor “The Gift Box”, a well established gift shop featuring over 100 local crafters and home-based businesses, where the proprietor has been a vendor herself for a few months.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to share my talents, help others learn and work with other artists and vendors in the area,” said owner Vickie Hopkins, “It was a natural progression for me to take my passion for painting and other creative mediums and extend my reach from just making things myself to teaching and sharing these experiences with others.” Local artists who are interested in partnering with Vickie to offer classes are encouraged to call her at 314-795-9003 to discuss ideas.

The space and activities can be rented for private parties, and fundraising opportunities are also available. “Party on Broadway is about being inspired,” shared Hopkins, “We pride ourselves on helping our customers find that "Me" time.”

Hours will vary by class, and reservations are required so that supplies can be ordered in advance. Convenient online scheduling is offered at www.partyonbroadway.com. Students can view full details for each class by clicking on the user-friendly calendar feature. Another way to say up to date is by liking their facebook page, found at www.facebook.com/partyonbroadway, for party announcements and to win discounts on classes.

Upcoming class schedule:

February 20th – “Rainboots”, painted canvas project of a Rainboots

February 23th – “Inspire From Within”, painted canvas project of a Daisy

March 4th – “Cardinal”, painted canvas project of a Cardinal Birds. Can be personalized.

March 5th – “Canvas Wall Art” This is a Pinterest Inspired Project.

March 8th – “Elsa” will be visiting Party On Broadway for an afternoon of Frozen Fun

The public is invited to check out the space & learn more about Party on Broadway’s services by attending a free Brown Bag Networking Luncheon hosted by Alton Main Street on Tuesday, March 24th. Simply stop by anytime between 11:30-1:00p.m. to meet others and share information about your own product or service. Guests bring their lunch, and drinks are provided. For more information, please visit the “Events” page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

