WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department announced Wednesday that part of Wood River is under a boil order for the next two to three days.

Parts include Kendall Hill, Kendall Estates, Grandview Hills, Rock Hill Trails, Jones Way, Collins Drive, Macnhac Drive, and anyone else within the bounds from East of 255 to South Moreland Road, Route 143 to Buchta Road.

A utility company is performing work on Rock Hill Road and the boil order was issued until work is completed.



