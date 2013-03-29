STAUNTON, IL: Macoupin Economic Development Partnership celebrated its fourth anniversary Tuesday night. Conducting its Annual Meeting at its Staunton facility on West Main, a new board of directors was nominated and Prairie Farms Dairy was named Business of the Year. The Partnership’s first platinum member, TDS Transport, Inc., was recognized, along with members who had already stepped up their commitment for 2013. A unanimous decision ushered in executive committee members: Gary Lee of Prairie Farms Dairy, President; Jason Medford of Frontier Communications, Vice President; Mickey Robinson of the City of Benld, Secretary and Cheryl Welge of Ameren, Treasurer.

Executive Director Shari Albrecht highlighted some 2012 accomplishments. “We provided three business networking opportunities, continue to participate in ongoing regional workforce development, conducted three educational workshops, and administered 14 large business retention visits and 17 small business retention visits. Several business recruitment projects are still in the ongoing stages.”

2013 brings the Partnership an enhanced focus on small business services. Coffee & Commerce business networking groups have been formed in member communities. Cooperative marketing and economic development projects are beginning to take shape. Personalize marketing and mentoring resources provide additional service to small businesses in the County.

Save the date for the Partnership’s Annual Dinner on Thursday, June 13. Sold out for the past two year in a row, don’t wait to book your table. Progressive Retailing Day will be back for its second year. Grab your girlfriends and plan to shop and dine your way through the County on Thursday, June 20.

The Partnership is always accepting new memberships. Please visit www.macoupinpartners.com for more information on membership, the business development program and upcoming events.

