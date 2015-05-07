Partners for Pets of Troy, Ill. is expanding their shelter and is inviting one and all to a special viewing of it on May 16, 2015. The animal rescue group is hosting a sneak peek from 10 a.m. ­ 4 p.m. at their new facility located at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Ill.

The new Partners for Pets shelter will feature an on-site spay and neuter clinic in addition to housing adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. There will be a memory walk and garden outside, with an option for those interested to purchase a brick, paver, bench or tree to honor a four-legged friend.

There will also be opportunities for naming rights when an individual or business sponsors kennel space for a homeless dog or cat. Photographer Sandi Bruegger of Sandi Bruegger Design will be at the sneak peek giving away a complimentary portrait session during the event for you and your furry friend.

According to Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick, Since 2002, we have saved over 12,000 animals from euthanasia while operating from a 1,200 sq. ft. building. Due to the challenge to serve the growing number of abandoned dogs and cats, we have used our limited funding to start our new shelter. In addition to adoptions, we at Partners for Pets are active proponents of spay and neuter campaigns in the St. Louis region. In 2014, euthanasia rates fell by 25% at Madison County Animal Control, a positive indication that we are making a difference by decreasing the number of unwanted animals in our area. All tax deductible donations and community support will directly serve animals in need through the Partners for Pets New Shelter Project.

All proceeds collected during the sneak peek will benefit the construction of the new community animal shelter. For more information about the event or about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org/, or find them on Facebook.

Partners For Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, Ill. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention and other necessary care. Since 2002, Partners for Pets Rescue has saved and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats from a 1,200 sq. ft. barn.

A video is available that showcases the plans for the new facility at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BU63V2Z6Eww

