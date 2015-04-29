April 28, 2015, Troy, Ill. - The volunteers, staff, current board members and the executive director of Partners for Pets are happy to welcome our new board members: Dr. Susan Schaberg, Darcie Cohn, Sandi Bruegger, Chris Byron, Breck Ahlers, Patricia Barney, Laura Reed, Beth Gori, Erika Pratte, Caitlin

Lagemann, Sara Salger, and Sherri Whitworth.



Partners for Pets, a 501 (3) (c) no-kill animal shelter, is working hard to extend its reach and include engaging new community leaders to promote and support positive changes for homeless animals and unwanted litters of dogs and cats in Madison County and Metro East Communities.



Current Board Members



Angie Turcott is a faculty administrator at Washington University in St. Louis. Angie has both personal and organizational experience in animal rescue. Prior to her work with Partners for Pets, Angie specifically worked to rehabilitate and re-home approximately 2,000 puppy mill dogs. Angie has been involved with Partners for Pets since 2004 working in fundraising, marketing, mass communication, and fostering. Angie and her husband enjoy racing the "Partners for Pets" open-wheel race car, motorcycling, and spending as much time with their rescue dogs as possible.

Tori Reany, an Instructional Designer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a graduate of Saint Louis University in Mathematics, uses her expertise to direct website and social media communication for Partners for Pets. Since 2013, Tori has been actively involved with fundraising, managing weekly adoption events, and serves as a liaison between staff and volunteers. When Tori and her husband are not spoiling their three rescue dogs, you can find her at a St. Louis Blues hockey game.

Jamie O'Day, graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, co-owns Edwardsville restaurants Wang Gang and Unkle Munkey's with her husband, Ryan. As a local business owner, Jamie networks to promote animal awareness and community support for Partners for Pets. Whether it is adoption events, fundraisers, or fostering, Jamie makes helping shelter animals a priority. Jamie and Ryan reside in Edwardsville with their daughters, their cats, and their dogs, Maple Sausage and Waffles.

Nancy Palmer is retired from a 33-year career with the Federal Government. At retirement, she was a Human Resources Manager supervising several employees across the United States in a virtual organization servicing operations throughout USDA. She has experience in hiring and staffing, procedure writing, background investigations, employee relations, and labor relations. Nancy has volunteered with Partners since the summer of 2013 helping with adoptions, fundraisers, and events, but her favorite thing to do every Friday morning is to give baths and groom the dogs at the shelter.

New Board Members

Dr. Susan Schaberg is a chemistry and math graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. After working for Anheuser-Busch as a beer chemist, Dr. Schaberg went on to earn her MBA at the Kellogg School of Northwestern University. She worked in marketing/product management at Kraft Foods and

Pet Inc. Ready for a new challenge, Dr. Schaberg earned her MD from SIU School of Medicine. Once Dr. Schaberg finished her residency at University of California Irvine, she started Schaberg Dermatology. She now lives in St. Louis with her husband Mike, several rescue dogs, a bird, and a pond full of koi.

Darcie Cohn is a graduate of Indiana University. She holds a degree in business administration, specializing in finance and international business. Darcie has spent most of her career at Deloitte working with various firms in the areas of forensic accounting, human resources and project management. Darcie, a resident of Edwardsville, also serves on the Edwardsville Children's Museum board and spends her days with her husband, three children, and two dogs.

Sandi Bruegger is a graphic artist, designer, and photographer and owner of Sandi Bruegger Design. Able to create projects from concept to completion, Sandi pays attention to detail and has exceptional client communication. Sandi graduated summa cum laude from the Savannah College of Art & Design in 2014, and will complete her MFA in Media Design April of 2015. Sandi has years of experience working with domestic animal rescues on the local and national level and is excited about the future of Partners for Pets.



Chris Byron is managing partner at the Edwardsville firm of Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb. He is a graduate of University of Illinois, University of Southern California and Washington University School of Law. A prominent Edwardsville attorney, Chris has also expanded his interest into local property development. Chris likes to spend his free time coaching his children's soccer teams and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris, his wife and three children reside in Edwardsville.

Breck Ahlers is a business administration and marketing graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. A resident of Glen Carbon with her fiancé and two rescue dogs, Breck works at Extra Help Inc. as a Business Development Specialist. She has been involved with Partners for Pets since 2014 assisting in cleaning the shelter on Saturdays as well as fostering dogs. Breck enjoys spending her free time with her family, gardening, and golfing!

Patricia Barney, a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's MPA program, has a concentration in nonprofit organization. A resident of Edwardsville, Patricia has long been involved in advocacy through Oasis Women's Center, Praise Community Fellowship Church, Hope Rescues, and Partners for Pets. Her weekends are best spent with her family that includes her beloved rescued dogs and cats.

Laura Reed is co-owner of Cork Tree Creative, Inc., a public relations and full-service marketing firm in Edwardsville. A graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Laura is also a member of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, a 2015 graduate of Leadership Riverbend, member of the Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board and member of the Professional Women's Alliance of St. Louis. She lives in Edwardsville with her husband, Scott, and 9-year-old daughter, Ella.

Beth Gori graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with adegree in Biology. She attended law school at St. Louis University and graduated with a J.D. and certificate in Health Law Studies. Beth is an Attorney at Gori Julian and Associates, P.C. as well as a Madison County Assistant State's Attorney. Beth currently serves on the board of directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southern Illinois and is a board member for the Friends of the Wildey. Beth and her family reside in

Edwardsville.

Erika Pratte, the lead consultant for cat adoptions and foster placement, has been involved with Partners for Pets since 2013. Erika is the founder of Barry's Fund, a fundraiser initiative to help special needs cats and has been a leader in business sponsorship programs to benefit the rescue. Erika, a tireless advocate for animals, builds opportunities for Partners for Pets by coordinating participation in events such as Give STL, Pinball for Partners, Partners at the Park, and more.

Caitlin Lagemann uses her expertise in fundraising and philanthropic endeavors through her work as a human resource manager in a local Edwardsville law firm. A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduate, Caitlin is currently expanding her professional opportunities by pursuing a MBA at McKendree University. A self-described animal lover, Caitlin advocates for animals by participating in events such as the One Million Pibble March on Washington, DC and through Hope Rescues and Partners for Pets. When not working or studying, Caitlin loves to spend time with her two Pit Bulls, Lucky and Hendrix.

Sara Salger, an attorney at Gori Julian and Associates, P.C., received her undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Saint Louis University School of Law for her J.D. where she received an International Law Certificate. Sara gives back to the community by serving on the SIUE Alumni Mentor Committee and volunteers her time speaking to local high school and college law classes and groups. Sara and her husband have two children and a Dachshund.

Sherri Whitworth is the founder and co-owner of the local Godfrey favorite, Josephine's Tea Room & Gifts. Sherri opened Josephine's in 1979 and has a long-standing presence in the local business community. Sherri, and her husband Fred, are also foundation donors and consistent supporters of Lewis and Clark Community College. Included in her philanthropic work is Sherri's commitment to saving the lives of animals. Sherri has served on the board of 5 A'S Humane Shelter (Alton Area Animal Aid Association) where she has made a real difference for dogs and cats in the Alton area.

Partners for Pets has rescued and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats since opening their doors in 2002. The rescue is currently hard at work raising funds to open their new shelter facility at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, just outside of Troy, Illinois. If you would like to know more or help an animal in need please visit us at www.partnersforpetsil.org or www.facebook.com/partners4pets.

