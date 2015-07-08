EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Community Rotary Club will present an evening with David Rosenfelt sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates to benefit Partners for Pets. Partners for Pets of Troy, Ill. was selected out of hundreds of animal rescues to be one of only 10 stops on author David Rosenfelt’s national book tour. The book tour will feature Rosenfelt’s two new books, Who Let the Dog Out? andLessons from Tara.

The event will be held on July 24 at 5:30pm at The Studio in Glen Carbon, Ill., adjacent to the Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill, with a special presentation and book signing by David Rosenfelt. Left Bank Books will have the author’s books available for purchase the evening of event. In addition to a cash bar, there will be food from Wang Gang, Cleveland Heath, Unkle Munkeys and Bella Milano. Tickets can be purchased on the Partners for Pets website (https://partnersforpetsil.org).

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are thrilled to be chosen as one of Mr. Rosenfelt’s locations for his book tour,” said Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick. “Since 2002, we have saved over 12,000 animals from euthanasia. All tax deductible donations raised from this wonderful event will continue to serve animals in need.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit homeless dogs and cats from the Metro-East and St. Louis area. For more information about the event or about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org/, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partners4pets.

Partners For Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, Ill. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention and other necessary care. Since 2002, Partners for Pets Rescue has saved and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats from a 1,200 sq. ft. barn.

More like this: